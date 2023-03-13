University of Iowa Men’s Hockey Club raising money to help fund historic season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Men’s Hockey Club recently qualified for nationals for the first time in its nearly 50 year history.

Head Coach Kevin Brooks said “It was pretty surreal it’s been fun we have a real special group of guys this year.”

After beating Minnesota-Crookston at regional’s on the 26th they will be playing in Boston at nationals for the first time ever, but it comes with a catch.

A couple days after their win the club released a statement informing supporters that the club - which is self funded - needed to raise $20,000 towards their ultimate goal of just over $30,000 to cover everything from travel to paying for time on the ice.

Brooks said “The turn around pretty quick so for us to go to regional’s we had to raise over $12,000 we had to do that in a week and a half for this we had just over 3 weeks.”

Over the past few weeks the team has hosted various fundraisers such as at Bo-James and at various Applebee’s in the Corridor, and accepted donations from alumni and former players to meet that goal.

Head Coach Kevin Brooks says the support they’ve received is not only helping them out now, it’s helping grow the club for the future.

“You know the support has been amazing people that we haven’t spoken to even though they didn’t know who are reaching out so it’s been amazing the response has been from you know little kids that are now coming to our jerseys to people that are now traveling three or four hours to come watch us play that are fans.” Said Brooks.

One of the teams captains says that while they aren’t used to being in the spotlight it benefits not only them but the area as a whole.

Co-Captain Ryan Carlson said “It’s been unreal you know the Iowa hockey team flies under the radar at school with football basketball wrestling and all stuff like that so even just this little bit of publicity it’s it’s been so cool I mean we’re not used to this but it’s good for the school good for us just good for Iowa.”

Brooks says they need the donations by Wednesday March 15th and the team is currently roughly $3,000 short, but he’s sure they can still meet their goal.

Brooks finished ”Like I said these kids pay to play as it is and you know they’re paying to go to school and different things like that so for them to earn this opportunity with us being this close I’m, I’m confident we’re going to pull it off because every night people are still sending these donations.”

The Hawkeyes will take on the Liberty Flames on Friday March 17th at 7:15 CST and the Utah State Aggies at 10:15 A.M on Saturday March 18th.

