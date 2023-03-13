Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A retired teacher in Virginia was in shock after she won $5 million on a lottery ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she told the Virginia Lottery as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Sample chose the cash option of $3.125 million. The 7-Eleven store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state, making a teacher’s win all the more special.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash.
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital
State: Small amount of customers in Iowa concerned over bank failures
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges