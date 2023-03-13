Show You Care
Rollin’ Recmobile to bring games, play equipment to Cedar Rapids parks

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec Department is heading out to local parks with their Rollin' Recmobile.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is taking its Rollin’ Recmobile out to local parks this week for spring break.

The Rollin’ Recmobile will bring games and play equipment to a different park Monday through Thursday, each afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, it will be at Bever Park, located at 2700 Bever Avenue SE.

On Tuesday, it’ll be at Hughes Park, at 2100 Wilson Avenue.

On Wednesday it’ll be at Twin Pines, at 3500 42nd Street NE, and it’ll be at Cleveland Park, at 1600 8th Avenue SW, on Thursday.

