Poll: Majority of Iowans support restricting LGBTQ topics in schools, ban on transgender care for kids

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows a majority of Iowans support legislation to restrict LGBTQ topics being taught in Iowa schools and a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll was conducted earlier this month while bills on these topics were going through the Iowa legislature.

Fifty-four percent of Iowa adults say they favor bills that would ban teaching gender identity and sexual orientation.

Fifty-two percent of Iowa adults say they favor banning gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.

A bill that would ban this kind of medical treatment has gone to Governor Reynolds’ desk.

