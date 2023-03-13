Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kirkwood advances to national tournament with 62-54 victory over Iowa Western

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood women’s basketball team is headed back to the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament after defeating Iowa Western 62-54 on Sunday at Johnson Hall.

The Eagles held off a third quarter surge by the Reivers to advance to the national tournament for their third consecutive season.

Jada Devine led the Eagles with 15 points, while Alycia Patterson added 13.

Kirkwood will learn their tournament seeding on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash.
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional
Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash

Latest News

NCAA tournament.
Iowa State, Drake women earn NCAA tournament bids
University of Iowa Men's Hockey Club qualifying for nationals
Univ. of Iowa men’s hockey club raising money to extend historic season
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional