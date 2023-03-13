Kirkwood advances to national tournament with 62-54 victory over Iowa Western

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood women’s basketball team is headed back to the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament after defeating Iowa Western 62-54 on Sunday at Johnson Hall.

The Eagles held off a third quarter surge by the Reivers to advance to the national tournament for their third consecutive season.

Jada Devine led the Eagles with 15 points, while Alycia Patterson added 13.

Kirkwood will learn their tournament seeding on Tuesday.

