Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team was recognized as one of the best teams in the country heading into the NCAA tournament, earning a high seed and a home game.

The Hawkeyes will face 15-seeded Southeast Louisana in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday. They were placed into Seattle Regional 4.

Iowa is 26-6 overall and 15-3 in Big Ten Conference play. They also won the Big Ten tournament for the second time in a row with a dominant win over Ohio State.

Tipoff times for the game will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the full weekend session in Iowa City, including three total games, will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Single-game tickets, if available, will go on sale Wednesday.

