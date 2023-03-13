Iowa woman charged with arson, causing animal’s death in Waukon fire

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 43-year-old woman has been charged in causing a fire that hit a Waukon business.

On February 13th, 2022, emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire at Tin, Rust, & Harmony. A canine died as a result of the fire. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Following an investigation, officials arrested and charged Mindy Jo Jones with Arson in the First Degree and Animal Abuse.

