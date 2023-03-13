Iowa State, Drake women earn NCAA tournament bids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three total schools from Iowa will be represented in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament this month.

Iowa State secured a bid by winning the Big 12 conference tournament on Sunday and was placed as the five-seed in the Seattle 3 regional, matched up against 12-seeded Toledo. They will play on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Drake won its way into the tournament by winning the MVC tournament championship, and were awarded a 12-seed by the tournament selection committee. They face Louisville in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

Exact start times and television channels will be announced at a later date.

The University of Iowa was also in the tournament field as a #2 seed.

