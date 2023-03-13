Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol trooper has been sentenced to two years probation for deprivation of rights under color of law.

Court documents say Robert James Smith, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25th, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle, and raised his hands.

Documents say Smith then walked over to the motorcyclist and hit him in the chin area with an open palm strike, which caused him to fall back over the motorcycle. Smith then knelt and handcuffed him. Dash-cam video shows the incident described in the court documents.

In a guilty plea, Smith admitted he used unreasonable force and disregarded the law during the incident.

During his sentencing, Smith was also ordered to pay a fine of $7,500.

