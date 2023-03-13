Show You Care
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office in Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa. Smith, a former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations, has been indicted on a federal charge over the 2017 traffic stop that was captured on video and during which Yakish was injured. (Cedar County Attorneys Office via AP, File)(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol trooper has been sentenced to two years probation for deprivation of rights under color of law.

Court documents say Robert James Smith, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25th, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle, and raised his hands.

Documents say Smith then walked over to the motorcyclist and hit him in the chin area with an open palm strike, which caused him to fall back over the motorcycle. Smith then knelt and handcuffed him. Dash-cam video shows the incident described in the court documents.

In a guilty plea, Smith admitted he used unreasonable force and disregarded the law during the incident.

During his sentencing, Smith was also ordered to pay a fine of $7,500.

