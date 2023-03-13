Flurries possible as clouds, cold air hang around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quieter weather pattern settles in for a few days, with chilly temperatures hanging around.

Clouds will be common tonight, with some flurries possible in the northeast especially. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s. Highs on Monday will be kept near or below freezing in most cases, with a few flurries again possible.

Expect a cold one on Monday night as skies gradually clear up a bit, with lows in the low to mid 10s.

The sun makes a return for Tuesday, giving a slight boost to highs. The bigger jump happens Wednesday and Thursday, when readings in the 40s and 50s are likely.

A late-week storm system brings rain, then a little snow, and cooler air.

