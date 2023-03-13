Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during the second half of a college basketball game against Central Michigan in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The two-seed Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will take on the 15-seed Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host the first and second rounds on March 17 and March 19 respectively. Seven-seed Florida State will face 10-seed Georgia at 12:30 p.m. at Carver.

The Hawkeyes announced the game times on Monday, and said Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters Scott will have the call for the games. The channels the games will air on have yet to be determined.

Tickets are up for sale online.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash.
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional
Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash

Latest News

University of Iowa Men's Hockey Club qualifying for nationals
Univ. of Iowa men’s hockey club raising money to extend historic season
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade