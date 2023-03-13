Construction on Mercy Medical Center skywalk impacts Cedar Rapids traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction continues Monday on a skywalk across 8th Avenue Southeast for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Traffic between 8th and 14th Street will move to the eastbound lanes, with one lane going each direction.

There will only be right-in access for 8th Street Southeast both north and south of 8th Avenue, and 10th Street Southeast south of 8th Avenue will only have right-in access as well.

10th Street Southeast will also be closed in the southbound lanes south of 5th Avenue.

The project is expected to impact traffic for around three weeks.

