Cold March weather continues, next system arrives (you guessed it) on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold March weather continues over the next few days. With an arctic airmass in place, any thick clouds could feasibly generate flurries, though no impacts are expected from those today. Plan on highs only around 30 in many areas. Tonight, partial clearing should allow for some low-mid teens along with wind chills near zero by tomorrow morning. At least the sunshine returns tomorrow and that should help boost temperatures well into the 30s. By Wednesday, it’ll be like a heat wave with widespread upper 40s to mid-50s likely.

THE THURSDAY CYCLE CONTINUES...

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast depicting yet another Thursday system this week. (KCRG)

At least this time, Thursday’s system looks to be all rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s should help ensure that the snowfall side of this system stays off to our northwest. We’ll keep an eye on the track, but for now, we continue on the warm side. As for rain amounts, a good early estimate looks light with totals around a quarter inch suggested.

STRONG WINDS ARE LIKELY FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on! (KCRG)

Behind this system on Thursday, intense northwest winds are likely. Gusts over 40mph appear quite likely at this time with some spots even gusting over 50 mph at times. This will also pull down some cold and dry air. As a result, just about any time in that Friday-Saturday window, there may be some scattered flurries flying. At this time, flurries are not expected to cause a problem, but you’ll certainly notice the cold, strong wind!

Beyond this, somewhat quieter weather looks likely again into early next week.

