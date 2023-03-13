Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police on Monday made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting near an Iowa City bar in October last year.

In a press release, police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police reported the shooting happened outside the H-Bar, at 220 South Van Buren Street, at around 2 a.m. on October 23, 2022. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, died in the shooting.

A criminal complaint said it happened after Thomas and a friend of his confronted Scotton about an assault. Thomas reportedly punched Scotton, and they began fighting, along with two other people.

During the fight, Thomas’ friend, who police have not named, dropped a gun. Police said Scotton picked up the gun and shot Thomas while he and the others tried to run away. Thomas later died.

Police said Scotton also fired in the direction of the H-Bar, where he had been kicked out. At least one bullet damaged a wall at the bar.

