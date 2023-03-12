Show You Care
UNI women fall in MVC tournament semifinals 69-62

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - The Panthers’ run in the conference tournament came to an end in the semifinals, after a 69-62 loss at the hands of Belmont.

Maya McDermott and Emerson Green each scored 15 points to lead the Panthers. They had difficulty containing All-MVC first teamer Destinee Wells, who had 28 points for Belmont.

All-MVC first team selection Grace Boffeli tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Panthers were always within shouting distance, never trailing by more than seven. Overall, the lead changed ten times.

UNI shot just over 36 percent from the floor and just under 28 percent from three-point range.

UNI had won four in a row going into Saturday’s contest. The Panthers are unlikely to receive a big to the NCAA Tournament, but may very well find themselves in the WNIT.

