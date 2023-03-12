No one injured after Cedar Falls rollover accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th Cedar Falls Police, Mercy One Paramedics, and Cedar Falls Fire were sent to E 1st and Main Streets in Cedar Falls for a rollover accident after receiving a report of a vehicle driving off the side of the road and rolling into the river.

At the scene, crews learned that a 2017 Land Rover had been heading east on Highway 57 when it hit the center barrier close to 1st Street before crossing the roadway and rolling toward the river on the road’s north side. Both the driver and the passenger were uninjured.

The driver was arrested for 1st Offense Operating While Intoxicated and cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

Black Hawk County Dispatch, Rasmusson Towing, and Mercy One Paramedics helped Cedar Falls Public Safety with the incident.

