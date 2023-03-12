Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase their newest movie, but to hopefully inspire others to pursue film.(Lindsey Voss)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It started with stop-motion movies of action figures, and 30 years later has become their life-long passion for film production, and these two producers are paying it forward to their community.

Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase their newest movie, but to hopefully inspire others to pursue film.

“I can remember Scott and I coming here every single weekend for the latest releases,” Woods recalled. “I remember in this lobby the lines that used to go around the corner for the “Matrix” movies, or “Lord of the Rings”, or “Star Wars”. We’d show up at midnight get our popcorn and soda, and watch movies, and really go to school.”

Friends Beck and Woods met at the age of 11 in Bettendorf, creating short films at home with their favorite dinosaur toys. When they became older, Beck remembered how the duo would be roaming around Bettendorf filming local movies with other local talent.

“Film making to us was always a passion, we always love telling stories sometimes in our own backyard,” Beck said.

The pair then made their way to the University of Iowa studying communications, taking a particular interest in non-verbal communication.

“Cinema is so much about non-verbal, because cinema combines the art forms of cinematography, production design and music, sound design all these elements of art that coalesce to tell the story even without dialogue. “65″ and even our other film “A Quiet Place” are all about non-verbal communication,” Beck said.

Their film “65″ is currently in theaters, and “A Quiet Place: Day One” is set to debut in theaters in March 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured

Latest News

Operation Quickfind: Joseph Kamara
Operation Quickfind Cancelled: Joseph Kamara Found
High inflation and construction cost spikes are prompting city officials to study the impact of...
Costs prompt Cedar Rapids to assess flood control efforts
Dubuque animal control officer can tell 'crazy stories'
Dubuque animal control officer can tell ‘crazy stories’
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th Cedar Falls Police, Mercy One Paramedics, and Cedar...
No one injured after Cedar Falls rollover accident
Pandemic quilt project in Cedar Rapids.
Quilt project highlights COVID-19 and its impact, three years after shutdowns