Kirkwood women take down NIACC in Region XI semifinals 58-49

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jada Devine’s 22 points helped put Kirkwood over the top of North Iowa Area in the Region IX semifinals in Cedar Rapids.

The Trojans jumped out to a 18-17 lead after Kirkwood’s leading scorer, Jada Devine, picked up two first quarter fouls.

Down one at halftime, the Eagles grabbed the momentum with 17 third-quarter points. They held NIACC to 7-of-22 shooting in the second half.

Jordan poured in 8 points, while Kaylee Corbin and Alycia Patterson each finished with 7.

Kirkwood will play Iowa Western in the Region XI Championship at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Hall.

