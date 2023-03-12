Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three schools from Iowa are set to play in the same regional bracket during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes received an eight-seed in the Midwest region against the ninth-seeded Auburn Tigers. They will play on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m., with the game airing on TNT.

Iowa State was named the six-seed in the same region, facing the winner of a “first four” matchup between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Their game will take place on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. The Cyclones are slated for 2:10 p.m. on truTV.

Drake will also play on Friday as the 12-seed in the region, against Miami (FL) on Friday in Albany, N.Y. The game gets underway at 6:25 p.m. on TBS.

