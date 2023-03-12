Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional

March Madness
March Madness(NCAA / MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three schools from Iowa are set to play in the same regional bracket during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes received an eight-seed in the Midwest region against the ninth-seeded Auburn Tigers. They will play on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m., with the game airing on TNT.

Iowa State was named the six-seed in the same region, facing the winner of a “first four” matchup between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Their game will take place on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. The Cyclones are slated for 2:10 p.m. on truTV.

Drake will also play on Friday as the 12-seed in the region, against Miami (FL) on Friday in Albany, N.Y. The game gets underway at 6:25 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
A fatal crash.
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) battles for a loose ball against Iowa's Filip Rebraca during...
13th-seeded Buckeyes top Iowa, win again in Big Ten tourney
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray named Karl Malone Award finalist
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Bluder named semifinalist for coach of the year award