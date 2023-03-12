Show You Care
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott

A fatal crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the names of the people killed in a head-on crash along Interstate 80 in Scott County on Friday night.

Brina Anderson-Yoder, 23, of Cedar Rapids, Jessica Carr, 34, of Fresno, Calif., and Tameka Paney, 46, of Rock Island, Ill., were killed when two four-door vehicles collided on Friday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Officials said that the vehicles crashed head-on in the inside lane of eastbound Interstate 80 on Friday at around 11:15 p.m. The collision occurred near mile marker 284, which is near the Walcott exit. Based on the circumstances of the crash, troopers were unable to determine which direction the vehicles were traveling.

Paney was the driver of one of the vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Walcott Fire, and Medic EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

