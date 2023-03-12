Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Advocates gather at ‘We Won’t Go Back’ sit-in to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Cedar Rapids in protest of nearly 30 bills introduced into the Iowa state legislature they say will hurt LGBTQ people.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over a hundred people gathered at Greene Square in downtown Cedar Rapids to protest the nearly 30 bills introduced at the Iowa Legislature they say will hurt LGBTQ+ people.

People were given a microphone to explain how these bills would impact them.

“Nobody should be afraid to be who they are,” said one speaker.

“I will not let somebody tell me who I can and cannot marry,” said another speaker.

RJ Chiavetta and Elliot Monroe organized the event after seeing the nearly 30 bills being discussed. Bills that would restrict bathroom use for transgender youth, ban same-sex marriage, and ban gender-related care for transgender youth. Care Chiavetta, a transgender man, said that health care is lifesaving.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I couldn’t be RJ Chiavetta,” Chiavetta said. “If I wasn’t able to be me, I wouldn’t be here.”

Chiavetta worried that same care wouldn’t be available for other transgender youth, especially with one bill now waiting on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature.

“They’re going to have to suffer until they are 18 if they make it to 18,” Chiavetta said. “That breaks my heart, honestly.”

For Elliot, hosting the event was about Senate File 496, which would require teachers to tell parents if a student expressed a gender identity different than the one listed on their birth certificate.

“It was a teacher that came to me and said it was OK to be who you are,” Elliot said. “Now those teachers are going to be required to say ‘hey, your kid’s gay’. You don’t know their home.”

By hosting the sit-in and telling their stories, they hope lawmakers see the impacts of these bills.

“Look how many people you’re affecting, how many people are out here, and how many people are part of the community,” Elliot said. “The government has no business coming after hundreds of people.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon
Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash

Latest News

Kirkwood women take down NIACC in Region XI semifinals 58-49
Kirkwood women take down NIACC in Region XI semifinals 58-49
Protest against anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the Iowa statehouse.
Hundreds gather at Greene Square to protest anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Precipitation moves out over the evening and night.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, March 11
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals to loosen mask requirements