Xavier fights ‘till final possession, loses in 3A state finals 58-55
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Bondurant-Farrar completed their undefeated season at Xavier’s expense, the Saints finished at 20-7.
The Saints led after the first, second and third quarter, but the Bluejays found their championship stride in the fourth, outscoring Xavier 21-13.
Xavier senior Aiden Yamilkowski, despite the loss, was named 3A all-tournament team captain. He contributed 17 points and three rebounds in the championship game. Junior Joe Bean was also selected to the all-tournament team.
