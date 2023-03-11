Show You Care
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash

Crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11th Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Walker Fire, and Center Point Fire responded to an accident at N Center Point Road and Bauer Lane.

At the scene, crews discovered that 24-year-old Nolan Svoboda from Quasqueton had been travelling north on N Center Point Road close to Bauer Lane when he crossed the center line and hit a semi truck carrying corn driven by 62-year-old Deborah Hundley from Aurora.

Svoboda has been taken to a local hospital by Center Point Ambulance for serious injuries. Hundley was also been taken to a local hospital, but for what are believed to be minor injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

