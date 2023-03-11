Show You Care
Special Olympics Iowa holds one of its largest events, The Spring Classic, in Coralville

Over a thousand competitors from every county in Iowa will take part in the event. Competitions will include everything from basketball, to cheer and dance.
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier tonight in Coralville Special Olympics Iowa held the opening ceremony for one of its largest competitions of the year, The Spring Classic.

Over a thousand competitors from every county in Iowa will take part in the event.

 Competitions will include everything from basketball, to cheer and dance.

 The coach of one dance team, the Konfidence Kickers, says the performers are excited for the games after putting in a lot of work.

That coach, Heidi Grace said “We’ve been practicing for six months once a week and just to come here and see their joy and their enthusiasm you can hear them all behind me screaming and yelling and having the best time.”

On March 11, the basketball skills, cheer and dance, and team basketball competitions begin at 9 a.m., with powerlifting starting at 9:30 a.m. and gymnastics beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The team basketball (3-on-3 and 5-on-5) and gymnastics competitions will be held at the University of Iowa Field House, while Iowa City West High School will host cheer and dance, and powerlifting.

The basketball skills competition will take place at the GreenState Family Fieldhouse.

