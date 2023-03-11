Snow causing some slick roads in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system brings a round of snow to the area through part of Saturday night, potentially causing some slick roads.

Snow will continue to be a threat through Midnight in most locations, ending from west-to-east tonight. Rates will be moderate at times, causing reduced visibility and especially slick roads as the snow is falling. Winds will be light overnight, but pick up a bit as we head into Sunday.

Air temperatures near or above freezing, along with pavement temperatures starting out above freezing, will initially make it difficult for snow to stick, especially on paved and treated surfaces. However, as we lose sunlight through the clouds near and after sunset, both of those temperatures will cool and accumulation will become a bit more likely. Expect roads to start to turn slicker as we go deeper into the evening due to this change.

1 to 3 inches of snowfall are possible across the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area. Amounts will probably vary quite a bit from place to place due to the wet nature of the snow, with areas experiencing heavier bands likely to see the biggest accumulations.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible on Sunday, but little to no impact on your day is expected from those. Temperatures will be cool, in the 20s and 30s, with wind chills likely in the low to mid 20s during the day.

The early portion of next week starts off dry and cool, but a bigger jump in temperatures is possible by midweek. Then, highs in the 50s will be possible in some places for a couple of days.

Another storm system moves in by Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance of rain that could change over to snow as it passes. It will also bring temperatures back below normal toward the end of the week.

