Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says

Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man was charged Friday with fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual assault, who he believed had stalked his young daughter in the past.

Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence V. Scully, 77, who was beaten to death Wednesday at his home in Grand Marais.

A criminal complaint filed Friday said Axtell killed Scully with a shovel and a moose antler and then drove to the Cook County Sheriff’s office and confessed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

At a video hearing on Friday, Axtell’s bail was set at $1 million.

Defense attorney Dennis Shaw noted during the hearing that Axtell had no serious criminal history until now and his longtime ties to Grand Marais made him a minimal flight risk.

Axtell remains jailed in Cook County. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

In 2018, Axtell alleged that Scully was stalking his 22-month-old daughter and other children in his van, which he parked near her Grand Marais daycare.

Axtell sought an order of protection, which was granted but then dismissed within several weeks, according to court records.

In 1979, Scully was convicted in Kanabec County, Minnesota, of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, according to Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. He was released from prison in 1982.

On Wednesday, Axtell arrived at the sheriff’s office covered in blood and “put his hands on his head and said that he had murdered (Scully) with a shovel,” according to Friday’s criminal complaint.

Deputies found Scully in his home “obviously dead from the serious nature of his head wounds,” the charging document continued.

Axtell told law enforcement that he hit Scully 15 to 20 times with a shovel and then “finished him off” with a large moose antler.

He said he had known Scully for a long time “and believed him to have sexually offended against children in the past,” the complaint read. “(Axtell) said he had observed (Scully) parked in the vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would reoffend.”

Eliasen said Friday there had been recent allegations against Scully, but an investigation “didn’t reveal anything. Most of the reports were regarding harassment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon
2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87
More states are considering proposals to prohibit drag shows.
18 states considering bills against drag performances