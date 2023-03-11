Show You Care
Pope Francis at 10 years: A reformer's learning curve, plans
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his election Monday, far outpacing the “two or three” years he once envisioned for his papacy. And he’s showing no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, with a full agenda of problems and plans and no longer encumbered by the shadow of Pope Benedict XVI, the 86-year-old pontiff has backed off talking about retirement.

History’s first Latin American pope already has made his mark and could have more impact in the years to come. Yet a decade ago, he was so convinced he wouldn’t be elected as pope that he nearly missed the final vote as he chatted with a fellow cardinal outside the Sistine Chapel.

