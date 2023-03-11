Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion

Barrow County home explosion
Barrow County home explosion(Barrow County Emergency Services)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead after a fire and home explosion in Barrow County that officials say involved several propane tanks.

WANF reports Barrow County Emergency Services rushed to a home on Hidden Acres Road around 12:10 a.m. after reports of a fire.

“As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home,” commented Chief Alan Shuman. “The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved.”

Officials confirmed, “three people were found deceased in the home.” Officials add Barrow County Emergency Service’s Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say two people were transported by an ambulance and one was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

Additional firefighters started fighting the fire from a defensive position due to the amount of fire and the multiple explosions. Officials told Atlanta News First “multiple propane cylinders were found in the home, which resulted in the explosions.”

“This is a very tragic event that resulted in the loss of life and injuries to others,” said Chief Shuman. “The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home or any other structure.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured

Latest News

Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Kitten dies after saving Ohio family from devastating fire
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th Cedar Falls Police, Mercy One Paramedics, and Cedar...
No one injured after Cedar Falls rollover accident
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
3 Texas women missing after crossing border into Mexico