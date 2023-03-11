North Linn falls short of repeating as state champs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Grand View Christian’s size and length were just too much for North Linn as the Lynx suffered a 63-46 loss in the Class 1A state championship game.

Tate Haughenbury led the Lynx with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Wheatley followed with 13 points.

The top-seeded Thunder capped off a perfect season, while North Linn finished 26-1 overall.

