North Linn falls short of repeating as state champs
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Grand View Christian’s size and length were just too much for North Linn as the Lynx suffered a 63-46 loss in the Class 1A state championship game.
Tate Haughenbury led the Lynx with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Wheatley followed with 13 points.
The top-seeded Thunder capped off a perfect season, while North Linn finished 26-1 overall.
