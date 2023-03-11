Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State women defeat No. 14 Sooners in Big 12 semis 82-72

FILE - Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens...
FILE - Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) and guard Kylie Feuerbach (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ames, Iowa, in this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, file photo. The Big 12 women's tournament begins Thursday, March 12. Iowa State junior Ashley Joens is the Big 12's leading scorer. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Missouri. (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points, Lexi Donarski added 20 and Iowa State defeated No. 14 Oklahoma 82-72 on Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Nyamer Diew came off the bench for 19 points for the third-seeded Cyclones (21-9), who will face No. 15 Texas in Sunday’s championship game.

Madi Williams led the second-seeded Sooners (25-6) with 19 points, Nevaeh Todd added 14 and Skylar Vann 13.

Iowa State was up 70-53 a minute into the fourth quarter when Oklahoma went on a nine-point run to cut the deficit to six with 4:24. Back-to-back baskets from Madi Williams made it 70-64.

Then the Cyclones, who had missed nine-straight shots, got a basket from Joens on an inbounds play and the next time down the floor Diew hit her career-high fourth 3-pointer.

Tot answered with a 3 and then came the back-breaker. Denae Fritz missed a 3-pointer but ISU got the rebound, only to have Taylor Robertson block Donarski. Fritz grabbed the ball and got it to Emily Ryan well beyond the top of the key. Ryan, who entered the game with 1,000 career point, let the ball fly and it dropped through the basket as the shot clock ran out and Iowa State led 78-67 with 2:28 to play.

Iowa State finished with 11 3s and shot 45%. Joens surpased 3,000 career points with her first basket of the second half and her 3,009 points moved her into 13th on the NCAA list, nine behind USC legend Cheryl Miller. Joens broke the Big 12 career record for games played in the quarterfinals and is now at 155.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
Joens sets Big 12 mark, Iowa St women top Texas Tech 72-56
Iowa State forward Tre King (0) dunks against Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) forward Caleb...
Iowa State ends 4-game skid with 73-58 win at No. 7 Baylor
The head coach for the Iowa State men's basketball team answered questions for the first time...
Iowa State basketball coach answers questions after senior guard dismissal
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
Kansas women stun No. 23 Iowa State 98-93