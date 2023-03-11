Show You Care
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

