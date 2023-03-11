A great reuben sliders recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a great reuben sliders recipe for St. Patrick’s Day in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Reuben Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (12 ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls (12 rolls), sliced horizontally

½ pound thinly sliced deli corned beef

1/3 pound sliced Swiss cheese

8 ounces sauerkraut (about ½ cup), drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. poppy seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place bottom half of rolls in baking dish. Layer corned beef and cheese. Add sauerkraut. Spread Thousand Island dressing over top half of rolls and top sliders. In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder poppy seeds. Pour over sliders. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until lightly browned and cheese is melted.

You can make the topping in advance and let it sit until you’re ready to make the sliders! Also, you can leave out some of the ingredients to make the dish more kid friendly. If you aren’t a fan of corned beef and sauerkraut, you can replace them with turkey and coleslaw to make a rachel sandwich instead.

