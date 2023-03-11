Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A great reuben sliders recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

A great reuben sliders recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a great reuben sliders recipe for St. Patrick’s Day in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Reuben Sliders

Makes 12 sliders

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (12 ounce) package Hawaiian sweet rolls (12 rolls), sliced horizontally
  • ½ pound thinly sliced deli corned beef
  • 1/3 pound sliced Swiss cheese
  • 8 ounces sauerkraut (about ½ cup), drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture
  • ½ cup Thousand Island dressing
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. poppy seeds

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Place bottom half of rolls in baking dish. Layer corned beef and cheese.
  4. Add sauerkraut.
  5. Spread Thousand Island dressing over top half of rolls and top sliders.
  6. In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder poppy seeds. Pour over sliders.
  7. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes.
  8. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until lightly browned and cheese is melted.

You can make the topping in advance and let it sit until you’re ready to make the sliders! Also, you can leave out some of the ingredients to make the dish more kid friendly. If you aren’t a fan of corned beef and sauerkraut, you can replace them with turkey and coleslaw to make a rachel sandwich instead.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon
2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured

Latest News

Pope Francis at 10 years: A reformer's learning curve, plans
Pope Francis at 10 years: A reformer’s learning curve, plans
Storm breaches California river's levee, hundreds evacuate
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
On March 30, 1930, Sioux City Bishop Edmond Heelan and the Sisters of Saint Francis from...
Mural will showcase Briar Cliff University’s history
Des Moines 'Black barbershop' building now a local landmark
Des Moines ‘Black barbershop’ building now a local landmark