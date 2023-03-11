Show You Care
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter

Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident with a reporter.(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)
By Paige Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - The girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, has filed another report following an incident with a reporter.

WTOC reports that Brooklyn White contacted the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on March 7 to give more information on what she is calling an “ongoing intrusion into her life by reporters.”

The day before, the couple reportedly filed a police report because Buster Murdaugh saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article.

White said since they took out the initial report, the behavior of some members of the press has become “increasingly unsettling and frightening to her.”

She told deputies she exited her home on the evening of March 6 and witnessed a reporter looking into the windows of her vehicle. White said she was familiar with the reporter who has been following them while at the courthouse in Colleton County.

According to the report, White showed deputies a Youtube account the reporter runs, which has videos of him heckling Buster Murdaugh at the courthouse.

White told deputies over the last several days she had noticed other unidentified members of the press surrounding her home. She told deputies she witnessed these other reporters taking pictures of her as she was walking her dog.

According to the report, members of the media have also been going door to door trying to get information about the couple from their neighbors.

Deputies have advised White to document all occurrences of reporters intruding on their lives and to contact law enforcement.

