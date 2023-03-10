Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time

A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time. (Source: WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A father was able to pilot a flight for the first time with his son as a co-pilot this week.

Capt. John James and his son, first officer Johnmark James Jr., landed a UPS flight in Kentucky on Thursday.

“I grew up putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” Johnmark James said. “This was very special, flying with my father.”

The pair completed their first flight from Louisville to Las Vegas and made it a roundtrip ticket.

“When we both sat in our seats and knew what to do,” Johnmark James said.

Co-pilot Johnmark James was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS while his father has been with the company for 33 years.

“It went as smooth as silk,” John James said. “Having traveled the world, and flown many airplanes with many different people, today was the best flight of my life.”

The father-son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead after Scott County crash
Three dead after Scott County crash
Crash
Two sent to the hospital after Linn County crash
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
3 Texas women missing after crossing border into Mexico
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Oscars look to move on a year after infamous slap
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska