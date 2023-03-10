Show You Care
U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches ADA settlement with SingleSpeed Brewing Co.

Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa corporation operating out of Waterloo has agreed to settle a dispute alleging that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

According to the settlement agreement, SIngleSpeed Brewing Company was previously noncompliant with the ADA’s accessibility requirements at their Waterloo facility, and will now provide additional accessible seating to its seating areas.

Under federal law, restaurants and bars are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability and must accommodate public areas of its business (dining areas, entrances, restrooms, etc.) to be accessible for those with disabilities.

SingleSpeed has agreed to a number of additional alterations to its facility in order to meet these compliance standards.

