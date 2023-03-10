Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standard time comes to an end in most parts of the United States this weekend.

You’ll lose an hour of sleep for one night but gain more daylight in the evening in the months ahead.

The transition to daylight saving time is official at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across much of the country. Then on March 20, winter sunsets and spring is sprung.

Until daylight saving time ends in the wee hours of Nov. 5, the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during standard time but it will stay light for longer until the evening.

It’s a good idea to set clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted in October 2021 found that most people in the United States want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of those questioned said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time. Forty-three percent said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent said they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives with the basketball during a game against Indiana on Sunday, Feb....
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year accolade
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon
2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio
A great reuben sliders recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A great reuben sliders recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment