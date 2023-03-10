Show You Care
Some downtown Cedar Rapids streets to close for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend in Cedar Rapids, and people can head downtown to enjoy the SaPaDaPaSo Parade.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo) is holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The nonprofit announced last year that the parade would only ever be held on Saturdays to allow more people to attend, more organizations to participate and more people to volunteer.

This year’s parade will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but it will require some downtown streets to close starting at 11 a.m.

Here’s the list of street closures:

  • 2nd Avenue SE from 1st Street to 7th Street
  • 3rd Avenue SE from 1st Street to 7th Street
  • 4th Avenue SE from the railroad tracks to 8th Street
  • 1st Street SE from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue
  • 2nd Street SE from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue
  • 3rd Street SE from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue
  • 5th Street SE from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
  • 6th Street SE from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
  • 7th Street SE from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue SE

This year marks the parade’s 48th year. For more information, click here.

Sapadapaso St. Patrick's Day Parade Route 2023.
Sapadapaso St. Patrick's Day Parade Route 2023.(SaPaDaPaSo)

