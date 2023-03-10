Snowfall Ends Overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues to push through eastern Iowa with it ending overnight. Look for slippery spots and stretches on area roads through Friday morning.

ALERTS: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties north of I-80 with a Winter Weather Advisory in place along I-80 and south.

TIMING: Snow continues this evening, slowly pulling away from the area overnight into the early hours of Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: A fast-moving area of low pressure moves into the state late in the day Saturday, bringing a chance for some accumulating snow. A few inches of snow remains possible with that system as well.

NEXT WEEK: Generally colder temperatures are expected next week, especially the first half of the week with highs staying in the 30s. A rebound to the 40s looks likely later in the week with more chances of rain and snow at that point.

