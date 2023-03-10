Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Snowfall Ends Overnight

By Joe Winters
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues to push through eastern Iowa with it ending overnight. Look for slippery spots and stretches on area roads through Friday morning.

ALERTS: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties north of I-80 with a Winter Weather Advisory in place along I-80 and south.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

TIMING: Snow continues this evening, slowly pulling away from the area overnight into the early hours of Friday.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: A fast-moving area of low pressure moves into the state late in the day Saturday, bringing a chance for some accumulating snow. A few inches of snow remains possible with that system as well.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Generally colder temperatures are expected next week, especially the first half of the week with highs staying in the 30s. A rebound to the 40s looks likely later in the week with more chances of rain and snow at that point.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
One dead following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
Tracking the latest on Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

Changes between the second and third flood outlooks.
Mississippi River flood risk climbs even higher in final spring flood outlook
Expected snowfall, valid for Saturday afternoon and evening, March 11th, 2023.
A break from the snow today, more on the way this weekend
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, March 10
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023
One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon