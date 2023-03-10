Sit-in over LGBTQ bills planned for Saturday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sit-in is planned for Saturday at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids in response to several bills in the state legislature, which opponents say discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

One of those bills, which would limit care options for children who are transgender, could soon become law.

Supporters say it will protect children and prevent them from medical decisions they might later regret.

Opponents argue doctors recommend providing gender-affirming health care to children.

The bill passed out of the Iowa House and Senate this week. It’s now headed to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk to be signed.

The sit-in is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday at Greene Square Park.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.