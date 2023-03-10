Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sit-in over LGBTQ bills planned for Saturday in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A sit-in is planned for Saturday at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids in response to several bills in the state legislature, which opponents say discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

One of those bills, which would limit care options for children who are transgender, could soon become law.

Supporters say it will protect children and prevent them from medical decisions they might later regret.

Opponents argue doctors recommend providing gender-affirming health care to children.

The bill passed out of the Iowa House and Senate this week. It’s now headed to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk to be signed.

The sit-in is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday at Greene Square Park.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
Tracking the latest on Thursday’s winter storm
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is back in Iowa this week.
Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Iowa
GOP nomination field takes shape
Major Republicans visit the Quad Cities as 2024 nomination field takes shape
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
Bill would allow Governor’s appointee to have influence over some state audits
Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Reynolds to make stop at Rhythm City Casino