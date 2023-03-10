Perfect Game Cares holds ribbon cutting for new location.

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -Nonprofit Perfect Game Cares celebrated the opening of its new facility today which says it will allow them to further help children experience the game of baseball & softball.

Perfect Game Cares new home is located at 1195 E Post Rd, Suite 1 in Marion.

The move comes after about a month of renovations to the building.

Staff say that the move will provide a lot of much needed space for their outreach programming for children who might not otherwise get to play baseball.

Jennifer Ford-Chatfield, The Executive Director of Perfect Game Cares said “Because we’re looking to bring a lot of our initiatives and programming for the underprivileged kids of Cedar Rapids, Marion and surrounding areas it’ll be nice that we can actually spread out a little bit and it’s just a nice friendly place where you know families can come.”

Perfect Game Cares also announced at the ceremony the return of its charity softball game which will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on July 28th and 29th.

Former MLB players such as Johnny Damon, C.C. Sabathia, and Bo Jackson were announced as players in the games.

