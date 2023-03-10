Show You Care
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.
By Brandon Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) – A firefighter was killed while battling a wildfire in southwest Virginia, officials said.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday evening while fighting a 15-acre wildfire in Buchanan County.

Wood was a seven-year veteran of the Virginia Department of Forestry. He also was the fire chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department and was the vice mayor for the town of Haysi.

“Our hearts are broken this morning, our Chief Rocky Wood has been called home,” the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “We ask that everyone please pray for his family and for our fire department.”

Before he joined the Virginia Department of Forestry, Wood worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell in a news release.

Forestry officials said an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what happened.

The fire was contained as of Friday morning.

