One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet as we sit in-between systems. Residual slick spots are likely on roads this morning, particularly as temperatures drop to the upper 20s for a time. Plan on highs generally into the 30s along with cloudy sky.
NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES LATER SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT...
SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING: Plan on a dry and quiet Saturday morning. While the SaPaDaPaSo Parade looks chilly, it should be mostly or entirely snow-free. However, shortly after that time, look for snow to begin and continue through Saturday night. At this time, it looks like another wet and slushy 1-3″ is on the way. Most of this will be out of here by mid-morning at the latest on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Plan on dry and quiet conditions on both Monday and Tuesday, but these days will be well below normal from a temperature standpoint, especially at night. After this, a quick warmup is likely on Wednesday with a surge back to the 40s (maybe a few 50s?) along with a potential rain/snow situation again by Thursday. At this time, it’s too far out for details, but even a quick look suggests hopefully that the impacts are very minor. Beyond that front, we’ll be down into the 30s again by next Friday.
