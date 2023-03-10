One system out, next one arrives Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is quiet as we sit in-between systems. Residual slick spots are likely on roads this morning, particularly as temperatures drop to the upper 20s for a time. Plan on highs generally into the 30s along with cloudy sky.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES LATER SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT...

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 4pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023 (KCRG)

SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING: Plan on a dry and quiet Saturday morning. While the SaPaDaPaSo Parade looks chilly, it should be mostly or entirely snow-free. However, shortly after that time, look for snow to begin and continue through Saturday night. At this time, it looks like another wet and slushy 1-3″ is on the way. Most of this will be out of here by mid-morning at the latest on Sunday.

Expected snowfall, valid for Saturday afternoon and evening, March 11th, 2023. (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Plan on dry and quiet conditions on both Monday and Tuesday, but these days will be well below normal from a temperature standpoint, especially at night. After this, a quick warmup is likely on Wednesday with a surge back to the 40s (maybe a few 50s?) along with a potential rain/snow situation again by Thursday. At this time, it’s too far out for details, but even a quick look suggests hopefully that the impacts are very minor. Beyond that front, we’ll be down into the 30s again by next Friday.

