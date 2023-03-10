Show You Care
More wet, slushy snow moves in on Saturday

Clouds stick around for most of the night, and snow makes a return on Saturday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another round of wet and messy snowfall on Saturday, especially toward later in the afternoon and evening.

Friday night into the first half of Saturday will remain dry. For those with outdoor plans before about 2 or 3 o’clock, such as the popular SaPaDaPaSo Parade in downtown Cedar Rapids, you are likely to stay dry.

Snow moves in after that, with the potential for some rain to mix in south of Interstate 80. Temperatures will, like Thursday, be near or above freezing for most of the event. This will mean that the heaviest snow accumulations will take place on elevated surfaces (like bridges) or grassy areas, with the tendency for snow to melt a bit on paved and treated surfaces. However, any areas of moderate to heavy snow will be able to get some slushy snow to stick to roads, so slick conditions will be quite possible. The risk of slick roads will increase after dark, especially.

1 to 3 inches of slushy snow accumulation will be possible across the KCRG-TV9 viewing area with this event. Amounts will likely vary quite a bit around the area, and any mixed precipitation will cut into those totals by quite a bit.

Expected snowfall amounts across eastern Iowa on Saturday, March 10, 2023.
Expected snowfall amounts across eastern Iowa on Saturday, March 10, 2023.(KCRG)

If you should need to travel on Saturday afternoon and evening, prepare for some slick spots. Leave for your destination plenty early, and drive slower than you normally would. Give yourself extra distance between you and the car in front of you to prevent a rear-end accident.

Snow showers could linger early Sunday, especially toward the tri-state area near Dubuque, but most of the day should be dry. We’ll keep temperatures cool through early next week, too, with highs only in the 30s.

A bump in highs arrives by midweek, with temperatures to surge into the 40s and 50s. Another storm system by, you guessed it, Thursday will start the process of sending temperatures lower again by the following weekend.

