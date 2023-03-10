Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, was indicted on a hate crime charge,...
Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, was indicted on a hate crime charge, according to a prosecutor.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Jewish Michigan public officials on Twitter was indicted on a hate crime charge Thursday, a prosecutor said.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, made threats against Jewish government officials in Michigan on the social media platform while he was in Texas last month, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

“Hate and bias-related crimes poison our communities and make people afraid simply because of who they are or what they believe,” Ison said. “We will not tolerate such actions, and we will prosecute those who engage in them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Michigan's attorney general said she was among those targeted in the threat. (Source: CNN/WDIV/WXYZ/NEWS 12 NJ/KCAL/KCBS/WILX)

Carpenter’s post on Feb. 17 read, in part: “I’m heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess,” Ison said in a news release.

Carpenter is being held in detention pending trial, Ison said. He was arrested in Texas on Feb. 21.

A telephone message seeking comment was left Thursday evening for Carpenter’s lawyer, Jean Pierre Nogues.

Carpenter faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Ison said.

Carpenter has submitted a document in court challenging the federal government’s jurisdiction over him.

The FBI hasn’t publicly identified the state officials Carpenter threatened, but Attorney General Dana Nessel said Carpenter wanted to kill her. She described him as a “mentally disturbed man.”

A Michigan lawmaker who is Jewish has said she and two others who are Jewish were informed by the FBI about Carpenter’s arrest.

“You’re getting threats constantly. ... It didn’t really affect me probably like it should because I’ve been dealing with extremism and antisemitism since October, November,” said Rep. Samantha Steckloff, a Democrat from suburban Detroit.

She said threats took off last year when Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media. Ye has expressed some regret.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
One dead following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
Tracking the latest on Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
Groups come together replace misused Univ. of Iowa hospital funds
City of Waterloo announces new fire chief