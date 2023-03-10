Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man accidentally cremated before funeral, family says

Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place. (WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WJXT staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place.

Kevin Witherspoon, described as a father, barber and jokester, died unexpectedly last week.

His brother, Frank Chapman, made arrangements with Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home in the Jacksonville area to lay him to rest.

“They took care of my mom really good so I was expecting them to do the same thing with my brother,” Chapman says.

His family paid more than $2,000 for an hourlong visitation for family and friends.

Witherspoon was supposed to be cremated after the visitation.

Instead, the family ended up with more grief.

“I went down there yesterday to check on the clothes for him and they didn’t say nothing. They said everything was fine, but later on around 4 p.m. they called me and told me they accidentally cremated him,” Chapman says.

The news was extremely shocking for loved ones who traveled from all around the country to say goodbye.

“Wow, not getting the chance to have this final session with him, not being able to sit there and look at him, you know, and see with my own two eyes, my brother-in law,” Ronald Jackson described when asked about what has been most painful.

The director of the funeral home did not initially have a comment on what happened.

“I’d just like for them to be responsible for this and to be more careful for the next time for any other families who may be going through the same thing we’re going through,” Chapman added.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
Suspect identified following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School; one dead, one injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school

Latest News

A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow
A New Hampshire state representative can be seen on video shouting at a snowplow driver during...
Caught on camera: Politician rages at plow driver
Special Olympics Iowa
Special Olympics Iowa holds one of its largest events, The Spring Classic, in Coralville
Customers react after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank seized
Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin...
Family reacts to Paul Flores sentencing