Iowa Attorney General Bird joins in calls for TikTok investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined officials in 46 other states, asking for TikTok to cooperate in an investigation.

There are questions about possible consumer protection law violations on the platform.

According to a press release from Bird’s office, she is concerned with the Chinese-owned app’s “dangerous and illegal business practices,” including allowing employee communications to be deleted on a chatting app and only providing internal chats in a format that’s difficult to read.

Bird says this investigation is important for children’s safety since so many use the platform daily.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is back in Iowa this week.
Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Iowa
A sit-in is planned for Saturday at Greene Square Park in Cedar Rapids in response to several...
Sit-in over LGBTQ bills planned for Saturday in Cedar Rapids
