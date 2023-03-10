Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Guided tours return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids

The first tour is called “In Her Steps: Women’s History Tour.
It costs $18 for adults and $10 for students.
By Victoria Wong
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Guided tours returned for the first time in three years at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids today.

They were put on hold at the mansion in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first tour is called “In Her Steps: Women’s History Tour.” It’s in honor of Women’s History Month. It costs $18 for adults and $10 for students.

Brucemore’s history has been centered on three important women.

“We have always told a history here at Brucemore that has been centered around women, even before that was a common thing to see in historic house museums.”

“It really focuses on not only those stories that those three women tell and all of the amazing and important things that they did but also of the women who worked in the house as servants in the estate, the artists they engaged with, as well as some of our own institution leaders.” said Jessica Peel-Austin.

Peel-Austin is the Curator of Museum Collections at Brucemore.

She said she has a love for history. American Girl dolls and books had a big influence on her when she was younger.

She went to the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in History and Public History. She also went to the University of Iowa for her masters in History and Women’s History.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion teen charged after beating up girlfriend, asking for help disposing of her body
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Will Ferrell visits City High
Will Ferrell makes appearance at Iowa City school
Latest snowfall forecast valid for Thursday, March 9th, 2023. This accumulation map is for noon...
Still quiet today, winter storm moves in Thursday

Latest News

After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
After UI’s reimbursement, some Iowa lawmakers still calling for Gary Barta’s dismissal
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, January 15, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The...
Bill would allow Governor’s appointee to have influence over some state audits
Hidden risks of snow shoveling
Hidden risks of snow shoveling