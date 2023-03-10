Guided tours return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Guided tours returned for the first time in three years at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids today.

They were put on hold at the mansion in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first tour is called “In Her Steps: Women’s History Tour.” It’s in honor of Women’s History Month. It costs $18 for adults and $10 for students.

Brucemore’s history has been centered on three important women.

“We have always told a history here at Brucemore that has been centered around women, even before that was a common thing to see in historic house museums.”

“It really focuses on not only those stories that those three women tell and all of the amazing and important things that they did but also of the women who worked in the house as servants in the estate, the artists they engaged with, as well as some of our own institution leaders.” said Jessica Peel-Austin.

Peel-Austin is the Curator of Museum Collections at Brucemore.

She said she has a love for history. American Girl dolls and books had a big influence on her when she was younger.

She went to the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in History and Public History. She also went to the University of Iowa for her masters in History and Women’s History.

