City of Waterloo announces new fire chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo has announced that Battalion Chief William Beck will be their new fire chief.

Beck has served multiple positions with the Waterloo Fire Department since his start there in 2004.

“We are looking forward to William Beck assuming another leadership role with Waterloo Fire Rescue; this time as its Fire Chief. From Firefighter, Paramedic, Medical Officer, Lieutenant, Battalion Chief, to now Fire Chief, he has truly risen through the ranks in the department. Beck is well respected among his peers and will continue to build on the accomplishments of his predecessors,” said Quentin Hart, Mayor of Waterloo.

Beck has a Bachelor of Arts in Natural History Interpretation from the University of Northern Iowa, and completed Hawkeye Community College’s Paramedic and EMT-B programs. He is currently pursuing Masters of Science in Fire Executive Leadership with a focus on Public Administration from Columbia Southern University.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I am excited to share my time and talents with the citizens of Waterloo. I would like to thank my wife and 3 kids for their love and support,” said Beck.

Beck will be officially sworn in as Fire Chief on March 14th, 2023.

