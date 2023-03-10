Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

City of Waterloo announces new fire chief

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo has announced that Battalion Chief William Beck will be their new fire chief.

Beck has served multiple positions with the Waterloo Fire Department since his start there in 2004.

“We are looking forward to William Beck assuming another leadership role with Waterloo Fire Rescue; this time as its Fire Chief. From Firefighter, Paramedic, Medical Officer, Lieutenant, Battalion Chief, to now Fire Chief, he has truly risen through the ranks in the department. Beck is well respected among his peers and will continue to build on the accomplishments of his predecessors,” said Quentin Hart, Mayor of Waterloo.

Beck has a Bachelor of Arts in Natural History Interpretation from the University of Northern Iowa, and completed Hawkeye Community College’s Paramedic and EMT-B programs. He is currently pursuing Masters of Science in Fire Executive Leadership with a focus on Public Administration from Columbia Southern University.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I am excited to share my time and talents with the citizens of Waterloo. I would like to thank my wife and 3 kids for their love and support,” said Beck.

Beck will be officially sworn in as Fire Chief on March 14th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 buses involved in crash
Two Linn-Mar school buses involved in crash; three students injured
Heavy snow possible beginning mid to late Thursday morning
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow Thursday
Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant...
One dead following standoff near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast valid as of 9 am, Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Winter storm arrives today, several inches of snow likely
KCRG-TV9 Winter Weather Alert for Thursday
Tracking the latest on Thursday’s winter storm

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
Groups come together replace misused Univ. of Iowa hospital funds
Rain and snow make a return on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, March 10
Changes between the second and third flood outlooks.
Mississippi River flood risk climbs even higher in final spring flood outlook
Cedar Rapids Police Department
Acting police chief appointed in Cedar Rapids; status of Chief Wayne Jerman being assessed