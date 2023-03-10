Show You Care
Cedar Falls names Acting Fire Chief as search for permanent replacement continues

he City of Cedar Falls said Captain John Zolondek has been appointed to the position of Acting Fire Chief while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.(Cedar Falls)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls said Captain John Zolondek has been appointed to the position of Acting Fire Chief while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

In a press release, city staff said Zolondek, a combat veteran, is a 16-year veteran of the city’s Public Safety Department, and a registered EMT.

He previously served as a full-time firefighter with the Winona, Minnesota Fire Department, and holds several State of Iowa Fire Certifications and several police certifications.

City staff said a search for a permanent replacement for the position remains underway, and is expected to conclude in early June.

