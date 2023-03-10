Cedar Falls names Acting Fire Chief as search for permanent replacement continues
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Falls said Captain John Zolondek has been appointed to the position of Acting Fire Chief while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.
In a press release, city staff said Zolondek, a combat veteran, is a 16-year veteran of the city’s Public Safety Department, and a registered EMT.
He previously served as a full-time firefighter with the Winona, Minnesota Fire Department, and holds several State of Iowa Fire Certifications and several police certifications.
City staff said a search for a permanent replacement for the position remains underway, and is expected to conclude in early June.
