Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responds to incident near Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

The Bremer County Sheriff says there has been an incident near Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Bremer County said people should avoid the area of Durant Elementary School and Sumner-Fredericksburg high school Friday morning for an incident.

Officials have not said what the incident involved, but did say the incident did not involve the schools.

However, they’re warning people to avoid the area.

Initially, Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools delayed buses due to the active law enforcement presence, but the district has since canceled classes for Friday.

The Sumner Public Library said it is remaining open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve as a safe space for anyone displaced by the law enforcement situation.

No other information has been provided at this time.

The Bremer County Sheriff says there has been an incident near Sumner-Fredericksburg Community...
